Smith caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.

Smith again played the third-most snaps of Carolina's wide receivers, but after Laviska Shenault broke off a 67-yard touchdown on one of his receptions, Smith's place in the pecking order could come under threat ahead of Week 4's matchup versus the Cardinals. In an offense that's struggled in the passing game thus far, sliding down the depth chart could shrink Smith's already-restricted value.