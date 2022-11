Smith caught his only target for a 17-yard gain in Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons.

Smith made his usual contribution, as he now sports 10 catches through 10 games this season. On Thursday, though, he was out-snapped by Laviska Shenault, who totaled five touches for 59 yards and a touchdown. While Shenault holds more explosive upside than Smith, the latter has at least makes the stat sheet as a depth pass catcher each week.