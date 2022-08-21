Smith caught one of two targets for eight yards in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Smith also returned one punt for 15 yards. With fellow wideouts DJ Moore (shoulder), Robbie Anderson (quadriceps) and Terrace Marshall (hamstring) currently sidelined, Smith has gotten run with the Panthers' starting offense. In doing so, he's been a standout during practice, Augusta Stone of the team's official site reports, and Smith caught two targets for 34 yards from quarterback Baker Mayfield in Carolina's opening preseason game. Although Friday's contest saw Smith make a small contribution while playing with reserve signal-callers P.J. Walker and Matt Corral, his performances to date appear likely to earn him a roster spot ahead of the upcoming campaign.