Smith approaches the coming season competing for slotting behind Carolina's top two wide receivers, D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson, Ellis L. Williams of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Per Williams, Terrace Marshall is the early favorite to work alongside Moore and Anderson, but Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra and Smith are also in the mix for the Panthers' complementary wide receiver reps. Smith, who was a sixth-round draft choice in 2021, finished his rookie campaign with six catches for 104 yards while appearing in six contests. The 23-year-old, who has been present for the Panthers' OTAs, was among a handful of players sporting a red (no contact) jersey during Tuesday's session, Fox Wilmington reports.