Smith is expected to start Friday's preseason finale against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With the Panthers' top wideouts periodically dealing with injuries, Smith has continued to get opportunities with the starters and has been a standout during training camp. He'll look to continue his strong play during Carolina's final exhibition game, though it's unclear if he'll be able to work his way past Rashard Higgins and Terrace Marshall on the depth chart.