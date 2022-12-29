Smith (foot) practiced in full Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Smith was forced out of this past Saturday's win against Detroit with a foot injury, which forced an MRI on Tuesday. While the results of that test are unknown, he followed up Wednesday's capped session by logging all on-field work one day later. Smith thus is good to take on his tertiary role in the Panthers' passing game Week 17 at Tampa Bay, which has contained him to less than 30 yards in all but one of his 15 appearances this season.