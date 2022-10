Smith caught four of five targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

The second-year slot receiver put together his best performance of the year while leading the Panthers in receiving yards. Smith had only four catches on the season coming into Week 5 as there hasn't been much volume to go around in a struggling Carolina offense, and if P.J. Walker takes over for an injured Baker Mayfield (ankle) in Week 6 against the Rams, it may not have a big impact on his production.