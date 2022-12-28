Smith (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Smith left Saturday's win over the Lions with an apparent foot injury, and he's since practiced in limited fashion Wednesday. If the second-year pro is eventually unable to gain medical clearance prior to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, then DJ Moore would likely handle punt-returning duties, while both Laviska Shenault and Terrace Marshall would presumably be called upon to command expanded pass-catching roles this weekend.