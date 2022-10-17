Smith didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Smith posted a goose egg while seeing the Panthers lose their fourth quarterback of the season to injury, as PJ Walker exited with a neck issue. While it remains unclear who will be under center for Week 7's matchup versus the Buccaneers, leaving a considerable question mark over an already underwhelming passing game, Monday's trade of fellow wideout Robbie Anderson could increase Smith's amount of opportunities going forward.