Smith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Smith was a late addition to the injury report Friday after missing practice entirely Friday, but coach Matt Rhule described Smith as on the "positive" side of questionable, per David Newton of ESPN. His absence would be significant since Smith played a starting role and returned punts in Carolina's season opener. If Smith sits out Week 2, Laviska Shenault or DJ Moore would be the leading candidates to return punts.