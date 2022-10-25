Smith failed to see a target in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Smith saw his second lowest snap total of the season while being on the field for 50 percent of the team's offensive plays, despite the trade of Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals. This was also his second straight game without a catch, leaving him stuck at eight receptions for 105 yards on the season. He also had a punt return for zero yards. He'll work to get more involved in a friendlier fantasy matchup in Week 8 against the Falcons.