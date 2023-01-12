Smith caught 22 of 41 targets for 296 yards and two touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season.

Smith also handled punt-return duties, gaining 143 yards on his 23 attempts. Although he temporarily found himself in the dog house after fumbling in a Week 11 loss, Smith profiled as the Panthers' third wideout for most of the campaign. While that marked a promotion from his rookie season -- when he caught just six passes -- the team struggled in the passing game. Going into his third year, Smith will hope to maintain his role, but with a potentially new coaching staff and quarterback combination in Carolina, it wouldn't be surprising if he needs to climb from a depth role all over again.