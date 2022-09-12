Smith caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.

Smith played over 75 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps while neither of fellow wideouts Terrace Marshall nor Rashard Higgins saw the field despite both being active. While DJ Moore and Robby Anderson are undoubtedly the Panthers' top two wideouts, it'll be interesting to monitor the situation between Smith, Marshall and Higgins going forward, with Smith apparently in the best graces to serve as the third wideout early on.