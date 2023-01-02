Smith secured all four targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The second-year wideout recorded a season high in receiving yardage while also tying his high-water mark in receptions. Smith's second touchdown of the season came on a 19-yard grab early in the fourth quarter to extend the Panthers' lead to 11 points at the time. While Sunday's loss eliminated Carolina from playoff contention, Smith will have a chance to build on his solid effort in a Week 18 road matchup against the Saints.