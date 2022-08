Smith caught three of his four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Bills.

Smith started over Rashard Higgins and alongside DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall. Robbie Anderson (quadriceps) was out, so Smith is still likely the team's third receiver at best, but he made a strong case for a role in the regular season with his performance Friday. Most notable was his 19-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter, when he split Buffalo's defense down the seam.