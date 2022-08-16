Smith continues to get extensive work in the slot with the first-team offense during training camp, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

With Terrace Marshall (lower leg) slowly working his way back to practice, Smith has carved out a role as the Panthers' top slot option. Per Kyed, the 2021 sixth-round pick continues to work with the starters and has made numerous standout plays during training camp. Smith likely still faces heavy competition for snaps with Marshall, a 2021 second-round pick, and veteran free-agent signee Rashard Higgins.