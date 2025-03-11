Tuttle agreed to a restructured contract with the Panthers on Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Tuttle is reportedly taking a $3.5 million pay cut to stay with the Panthers. He'll now earn $3 million in 2025, including $500,000 guaranteed. Tuttle started all 15 games in which he appeared last season, registering 46 tackles (22 solo), three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Carolina added free-agent pickups Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown to the defensive line mix Monday.