Panthers' Sione Teuhema: Carted off practice field
Teuhema suffered a leg injury at Saturday's training camp practice and was carted off the field, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of Teuhema's injury remain unclear, but Rodrigue speculates it may have been a knee injury. The 22-year-old signed with the Panthers in June after taking part in the team's rookie minicamp.
