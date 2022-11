Brown was elevated from the Panthers' practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Chuba Hubbard (ankle) set for his second consecutive absence, Brown was elevated to the active roster to provide depth to the running back corps. He was also active in Week 8, when he tallied six rushes for 27 yards while working behind D'Onta Foreman.