Brown carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Giants.

With Miles Sanders (groin) unavailable, Chuba Hubbard got the start in the backfield but left early in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Brown was the second Carolina running back to see action on offense, and his 33 scrimmage yards just out-paced Raheem Blackshear's 31 rushing yards, although the latter scored a touchdown in the second half. Should the injuries to Sanders and Hubbard linger into the regular season, it's not yet clear whether Blackshear or Brown would assume lead duties.