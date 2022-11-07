Brown rushed three times for 16 yards and caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

Brown and Raheem Blackshear featured behind starting tailback D'Onta Foreman. Of the trio, it was the rookie Blackshear who was most productive, totaling 53 yards and a touchdown on nine touches. With a quick turnaround in Week 10 to face the Falcons on Thursday night, Carolina may remain without Chuba Hubbard (ankle), potentially opening opportunities for Brown and Blackshear once again.