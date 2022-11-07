Brown was reverted to Carolina's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Brown was called up to the Panthers' active roster for both Weeks 8 and 9, and he totaled nine carries for 43 yards while also nabbing two catches on three targets for 10 yards over the two contests. With the Chuba Hubbard (ankle) unavailable, the 23-year-old ranked third among Carolina ball carriers with 13 offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Bengals. Should Hubbard be unable to play again Thursday versus the Falcons, Brown would be a likely candidate to be elevated for a third straight week.