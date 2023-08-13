Brown rushed eight times for 34 yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets. He also caught all three of his targets for four yards.

Brown entered the game after Chuba Hubbard started in place of Miles Sanders, who was sidelined with a groin injury. While Sanders could feature in a three-down role this season, Hubbard is anticipated to be Carolina's second-stringer, likely leaving Brown to compete with Raheem Blackshear for third on the depth chart, albeit without the added special-teams value Blackshear has. Despite gaining just six yards on his three offensive touches Saturday, Blackshear returned two kickoffs for 37 yards and one punt for 10 more.