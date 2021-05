Brown has signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Brown will be fighting an uphill to make the roster, as he'll come in buried deep on a running back depth chart headlined by Christian McCaffrey. The 6-foot, 220-pound Brown had a productive college career at UAB, topping 1,200 rushing yards twice and scoring double digit touchdowns three times in four years.