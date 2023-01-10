The Panthers signed Brown to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Brown spent most of the 2022 season on Carolina's practice squad, aside from being called up to the active roster for Weeks 8 and 9. In those contests, Brown handled nine carries for 43 yards while also securing two catches on three targets for 10 yards. He'll compete for a roster spot heading into the 2023 campaign.
