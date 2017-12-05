Paysinger signed a contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The 29-year-old linebacker has finally found a home after being cut by the Jets prior to the beginning of the regular season. In 15 games with the Dolphins in 2016, Paysinger recorded 59 tackles (42 solo) and three passes defensed. Look for him to serve in a more limited role for the Panthers' defense.