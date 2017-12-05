Panthers' Spencer Paysinger: Joins Panthers
Paysinger signed a contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old linebacker finally found a home after being released by the Jets prior to the beginning of the regular season. In 15 games with the Dolphins last season, Paysinger recorded 59 tackles (42 solo) and three passes defensed. Look for him to serve a more limited role on the Panthers' defense.
