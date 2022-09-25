Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thomas-Oliver didn't practice Friday after being limited Thursday, but he'll still be available for Week 3. The 2020 seventh-round pick has played exclusively on special teams through the first two weeks of the season and figures to garner a similar role against New Orleans.
