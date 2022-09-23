Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Week 3 versus New Orleans.

Thomas-Oliver logged a limited practice on Thursday, but he now appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Carolina's date with the Saints on Sunday. Donte Jackson (hamstring), in contrast, practiced in full Friday, so he and Jaycee Horn will likely be the Panthers' top corners in Week 3.

