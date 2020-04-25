Play

Panthers' Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Heading to Carolina

The Panthers selected Thomas-Oliver in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 221st overall.

A converted wide receiver at Florida International, Thomas-Oliver earned All-Conference USA honors in 2018 and was second-team all-conference in 2019. He's still learning the position, but the raw athleticism is obvious, and he should make for an intriguing depth option in Carolina

