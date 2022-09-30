Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Thomas-Oliver played through an Achilles injury during last week's game against the Saints but was limited in each of Carolina's three practice sessions this week. Even if he's available for Week 4, he's unlikely to play a significant role in the Panthers' secondary.
