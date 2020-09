Thomas-Oliver (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick isn't expected to handle more than a reserve role even if he's able to suit up Week 1, so the Panthers could simply opt to take a cautious approach to his recovery. As a converted wide receiver, Thomas-Oliver could realistically need more time to develop before he's able to handle consistent defensive snaps.