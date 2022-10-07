Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Thomas-Oliver was unable to practice this week, and he'll be held off the field for a second consecutive matchup. His next chance to return will be Oct. 16 against the Rams.
