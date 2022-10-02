Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thomas-Oliver was able to play through the injury in Week 3, but he'll fail to do so in Week 4. He'll try to return in Week 5 against the 49ers.
