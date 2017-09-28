Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Full participant Thursday
Lotulelei (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Lotulelei was held out of practice Wednesday with the shoulder problem, but it appears as though it was just precautionary, as the defensive tackle was back in a full capacity the next day. Expect Lotulelei to be a full go in Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
