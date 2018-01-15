Lotulelei had 25 tackles (six solo) and 1.5 sacks in the 2017 season.

It was a slight regression from the 26-tackle, four-sack performance of 2016, but he played less snaps this campaign. In his fifth year, Lotulelei proved consistent enough to man the front of one of the league's strongest defensive units.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories