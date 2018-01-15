Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Makes 25 tackles in 2015
Lotulelei had 25 tackles (six solo) and 1.5 sacks in the 2017 season.
It was a slight regression from the 26-tackle, four-sack performance of 2016, but he played less snaps this campaign. In his fifth year, Lotulelei proved consistent enough to man the front of one of the league's strongest defensive units.
More News
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Sack in win•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Full participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Ready to go for preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Limited with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Sets new career high•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...