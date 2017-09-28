Play

Lotulelei (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's unclear when this injury was sustained, so it's hard to project a true recovery time. The Panthers' next game is Sunday against the Patriots so expect more information as that approaches. Lotulelei has six tackles this season as the Panthers' starting defensive tackle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories