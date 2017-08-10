Play

Lotulelei (shoulder) started in the Panthers' preseason opener Wednesday against the Texans, Joe Person of the team's official site reports.

Lotulelei, who's bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, was limited throughout OTAs but appears to be fully recovered now that he was cleared for preseason action.

