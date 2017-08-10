Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Ready to go for preseason opener
Lotulelei (shoulder) started in the Panthers' preseason opener Wednesday against the Texans, Joe Person of the team's official site reports.
Lotulelei, who's bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, was limited throughout OTAs but appears to be fully recovered now that he was cleared for preseason action.
More News
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Limited with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Sets new career high•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Three sacks against Cardinals•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Avoids first injury report•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: No preseason action•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Returns to practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...