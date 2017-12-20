Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Sack in win
Lotulelei recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Sunday marked Lotulelei's first sack since Week 1. The big run stuffer now has 23 tackles (6 solo) on the season.
More News
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Full participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Ready to go for preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Limited with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Sets new career high•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei: Three sacks against Cardinals•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.