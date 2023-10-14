The Panthers activated Sullivan (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sullivan has yet to play in 2023, as he landed on IR prior to the start of the regular season with a hip injury. The fourth-year pro was able to practice in full both Thursday and Friday this week, so he should be good to go for Sunday's contest in Miami, where he's slated to play a depth role. Sullivan's return is timely since Carolina placed fellow tight end Ian Thomas (calf) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.