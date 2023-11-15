Sullivan (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Sullivan logged consecutive DNPs ahead of the team's game against the Bears last Thursday. However, after the layoff, the LSU product was back on the field with no limitations Wednesday and should be ready to suit up in Week 11 against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Not ready to compete•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Non-participant Monday•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Set for season debut•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Activated ahead of Week 6•