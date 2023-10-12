Sullivan (hip) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

Sullivan was designated for return from injured reserve last week and turned in a pair of limited practices as well as a full session, but he wasn't activated ahead of the Panthers' eventual 42-24 loss to the Lions. With one limited and one full practice already under his belt to begin Week 6 prep, Sullivan may have a better chance of making his 2023 debut Sunday at Miami if he can turn in another full practice Friday. Whenever he's activated, Sullivan will be limited to a depth role at tight end and may end up seeing most of his snaps on special teams.