Sullivan (hip) was designated to return from injured reserve by the Panthers on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.
Sullivan will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and ultimately be activated off of IR. If he's unable to do so, the tight end will remain sidelined for the rest of the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Inks new deal with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Ready to face Bucs•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Limited on Thursday's report•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Available Week 12•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Questionable after Friday's DNP•