Sullivan (illness) was listed as a full participant Monday on Carolina's estimated injury report, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Carolina didn't practice in full Monday, but it's still a positive sign that Sullivan was estimated to be a full participant after he missed Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Bengals due to an illness. However, his availability for Thursday's clash against Atlanta isn't likely to ring any bells in fantasy, as Sullivan has logged only two catches on three targets over six contests this season.