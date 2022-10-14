Sullivan (back) was a full participant at Friday's practice ahead the Panthers' Week 6 game against the Rams, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.
Sullivan will be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with Los Angeles after logging a full practice Friday. With Baker Mayfield (ankle) unlikely to play, the tight end faces uphill odds to build off his one reception this season.
