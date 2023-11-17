Sullivan (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sullivan did not participate at practice Thursday, but he was able to give himself a shot to suit up in Week 11 by getting in a full practice Friday. If he's sidelined anyways, Tommy Tremble could be Carolina's only viable receiver at the tight end position Sunday.
