Sullivan (shoulder) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday.
Sullivan dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the season but has been playing through it and has remained absent from the team's injury reports. It's not clear if this is a new injury or something the LSU product aggravated during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Either way, Sullivan will continue working to get healthy and suit up in Week 14 against the Saints.
