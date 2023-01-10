The Panthers re-signed Sullivan to a new contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sullivan was set to enter the 2023 offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. While the specifics of this new contract have not been specified, the 26-year-old will now be back for at least one more season with the team. Sullivan accumulated two receptions (on six targets) for 46 yards and a touchdown while playing 121 of 297 snaps on offense over 14 games this season. He figures to reprise a role as the Panthers' No. 3 tight end behind Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble in 2023.