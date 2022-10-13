Sullivan (back) was a limited participant in the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sullivan returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday after being held out of practice last Thursday and Friday with a back injury. While the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, it proved significant enough to keep him sidelined for Carolina's Week 5 loss to San Francisco. Sullivan recorded the first reception of his NFL career in Week 2, but he's played just six offensive snaps over three games so far this season.