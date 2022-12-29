Sullivan (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, per the team's official site.
After practicing without limitations Wednesday, Sullivan saw his reps capped during Thursday's session due to an ankle issue, ultimately putting his Week 17 availability in jeopardy. He'll have one more shot to ramp back up to full speed Friday, but Tommy Tremble (hip) would presumably be in line for an expanded backup role behind Ian Thomas on Sunday against the Buccaneers should the 26-year-old miss any time.
